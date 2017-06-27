Kylie Jenner Is Obsessed with These $80 Sunglasses from Her New Collab

Kylie Jenner, man.

One day she’s dominating the beauty industry with a new Kylie Cosmetics launch that tops the last. The next day she’s making us double tap and wonder, where’d she get those? Today, it’s all about her sunglasses. The 19-year-old entrepreneur has teamed up Quay Australia, to drop a brand-new Quay x Kylie capsule collection that fits with Jenner’s Insta-ready aesthetic.

THE KING OF ALL COLLECTIONS IS HERE. 👑 Introducing the #QUAYXKYLIE capsule, coming 7.11.17. Link in bio to learn more + get on the list to be the first to get updates on the drop. @kyliejenner A post shared by QUAY AUSTRALIA (@quayaustralia) on Jun 26, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

“I’ve been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time. I’m so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans,” she said in a statement. In the exclusive images above and below, Jenner models the oversize, reflective pairs available. The collection includes 11 total pairs in four distinct styles the brand has described as aviator, oversize, cat eye and “minimalistic geometric frames.” They range from $75 to $80 and come with a case and cleaning cloth.

So when can you take home a pair? The Quay x Kylie collaboration will be available July 11 at QuayAustralia.com.

Scroll down to see the styles along with another exclusive shot from the campaign.