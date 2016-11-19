Kylie Jenner Posts a New Slew of Racy Lingerie Pics

Kylie Jenner sure does know how to get people's attention. The 19-year-old reality TV star and entrepreneur is launching a new business in the coming months, and yesterday, she gave fans a sneak peek of the Kylie Shop with several racy lingerie pictures on Instagram.

Though Jenner is the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings, she's been wildly successful with her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics. Her lip kits have a cult-like following, and new products sell out within minutes. Now, it seems the young Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is venturing into a new arena with the launch of the Kylie Shop.

Jenner posted several provocative images to Instagram yesterday, each with a caption directing fans to the new Kylie Shop Instagram page. She's rocking lacy black lingerie and a trenchcoat as she poses for the sexy pictures. Her blonde hair is slicked back for the shoot, and she's wearing dramatic eye makeup to up the wow factor.

Most fans are speculating that the Kylie Shop will sell the gorgeous lingerie that Jenner is modeling in the pictures, and we're thinking that's a good bet.

