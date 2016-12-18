Kylie Jenner Was the "Mastermind" Behind Her Friend's Stunning Proposal    

Kylie Jenner can go ahead and add "proposal expert" to her resume because she just helped plan the most amazing surprise for one of her besties.

When professional soccer player Marco Lobo wanted to pop the question to Jenner's assistant, Victoria Villarroel Gamero, he came to the 19-year-old reality TV star for help. Together, he and Jenner plotted a breathtaking proposal plan, and yesterday, they put it into action.

Under the guise of a road trip, Jenner brought Gamero to a stunning mountaintop at sunset. There, her soon-to-be fiancé was waiting on a bed of white rose petals, complete with a raised heart-shaped platform—it's enough to make anyone swoon! To no surprise, Gamero happily said yes.

kyliejenner / snapchat

Jenner shared a video of the special moment on Instagram, and the person filming points out that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters was the "mastermind" behind the epic proposal. Under the post, Jenner wrote well wishes for her friend: "Congrats Victoria & Marco on your engagement I'm so happy I was able to be apart of it."

Congrats Victoria & Marco on your engagement I'm so happy I was able to be apart of it. To forever 💕💕 @victoriavillarroel 💋 A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 17, 2016 at 6:55pm PST

Congratulations Angel @victoriavillarroel ❤️💍 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 17, 2016 at 6:57pm PST

