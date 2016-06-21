Kylie Jenner Lists Tuscan-Style L.A. Mansion for $3.9 Million

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Balmain
Anna Hecht
Jun 21, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

Kylie Jenner has listed her gorgeous, Tuscan-style mansion for $3.9 million. Inside the Calabasas, Calif., home, for which Jenner originally paid $2.6 million, interested buyers can expect much more than just lip kits and Louboutins.

Boasting 4,851 square ft. of living space, the 5-bedroom, 6.5 bath home has been "reimagined" and decked out in signature-Kardashian style, Zillow reports. When we say Kardashian style, we mean all the monochrome touches, originally inspired by mama Kris Jenner's home, combined with the perfect modern feel suited to 18-year-old Jenner's liking.

For the nearly $4 million asking price, which is just slightly less than half of what Scott Disick is currently asking for his nearby mansion, Jenner's estate offers the best in luxury finishes and added amenities. With a "glam room" for primping and prepping, movie room, master suite, walk-in closet, shoe and purse closet, and an over-the top chic bathroom (with a clawfoot bathtub), the home leaves little else to be desired.

To see Jenner's swanky pad for yourself, keep scrolling through photos below.

1 of 12 Zillow listing

The Study

This study offers the perfect office oasis for Jenner to work on her Kylie Cosmetics line.

Advertisement
2 of 12 Zillow listing

The Sitting Room

How cool is this sitting room? It's the epitome of a Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode: a luxury space filled with plenty of seating for the Dash girls to sit and gab. 

3 of 12 Zillow listing

The Patio

A giant space for hosting Jenner's many friends in the comfort of her own home. 

Advertisement
4 of 12 Zillow listing

The Home's Exterior

Talk about curb appeal. This home's lavish outside hints at the luxurious living experience inside. 

Advertisement
5 of 12 Zillow listing

The Bathroom

A chic bathroom space, complete with skull-patterned wallpaper, a black vanity, and gold accents. 

Advertisement
6 of 12 Zillow listing

Shoe and Purse Closet

We can imagine Jenner's extensive shoe and purse collection lining these shelves. 

Advertisement
7 of 12 Zillow listing

The Courtyard

This outdoor space, with the firepit and bar area, is the perfect spot for hosting friends. 

Advertisement
8 of 12 Zillow listing

The Living Room

The living room, with wooden floors and expansive windows, is airy, well-lit, and perfect for lounging.

Advertisement
9 of 12 Zillow listing

The Pool

We've seen this pool many-a-time on Jenner's Snapchat. Talk about a pool party waiting to happen.

Advertisement
10 of 12 Zillow listing

The Movie Room

No doubt, Jenner spent plenty of movie nights with her cuddly pups in this serene theater space. 

Advertisement
11 of 12 Zillow listing

The Master Bathroom

The master bathroom is true to Kardashian home aesthetic with black-on-black everything. 

Advertisement
12 of 12 Zillow listing

The Kitchen

The kitchen's monochromatic layout is right in line with the rest of the home's cool, modern feel.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!