Kylie Jenner Lists Tuscan-Style L.A. Mansion for $3.9 Million

Kylie Jenner has listed her gorgeous, Tuscan-style mansion for $3.9 million. Inside the Calabasas, Calif., home, for which Jenner originally paid $2.6 million, interested buyers can expect much more than just lip kits and Louboutins.

Boasting 4,851 square ft. of living space, the 5-bedroom, 6.5 bath home has been "reimagined" and decked out in signature-Kardashian style, Zillow reports. When we say Kardashian style, we mean all the monochrome touches, originally inspired by mama Kris Jenner's home, combined with the perfect modern feel suited to 18-year-old Jenner's liking.

For the nearly $4 million asking price, which is just slightly less than half of what Scott Disick is currently asking for his nearby mansion, Jenner's estate offers the best in luxury finishes and added amenities. With a "glam room" for primping and prepping, movie room, master suite, walk-in closet, shoe and purse closet, and an over-the top chic bathroom (with a clawfoot bathtub), the home leaves little else to be desired.

To see Jenner's swanky pad for yourself, keep scrolling through photos below.