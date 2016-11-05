Kylie Jenner Collaborates with Sister Khloé Kardashian on Gorgeous New Lip Kit Colors

Kylie Jenner is super excited about her first lip kit collaboration, and so are we! Yesterday, the 19-year-old owner of Kylie Cosmetics announced that her first-ever collab will be with none other than her older sister Khloé Kardashian.

The four new lip kit colors, called the Koko Kollection, were designed by Kardashian, and they're sure to garner mega attention. The shades are called GORG, DAMN GINA, KHLO$, and OKURRR. GORG is a deep berry red, GINA is a shimmery pink-nude gloss, KHLO$ is another matte nude, and OKURRR is a fluorescent hot pink.

After announcing the new colors on Snapchat, Jenner shared a few images of the collection on her Instagram. She gushed over her sister's lip kit shades, writing: "Wow it's here!!!! One of my favorite projects!!!! My first collaboration with @kyliecosmetics & who better to share this experience with than you, @khloekardashian. These shades, this packaging ... It's everything. Khlo you did such an awesome job I love working with you sister."

The Koko Kollection @kyliecosmetics @khloekardashian #November9 #3pm A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 4, 2016 at 4:29pm PDT

Kardashian had equally sweet words for her little sister. Under her own Instagram, she wrote, "I can't believe it's finally here! I am so excited Kylie is sharing her lip-kit empire with me! So proud of the collaboration we have created together! We've both worked really hard on these shades! It's perfect! It's everything. Ky, I'm so honored to be your first collaboration! Working with you is a dream! I couldn't be prouder of the empire you created and I'm thrilled to be apart of it now. I love you so much sister!!"

RELATED: The Emotional Stages of Seeing Kylie Jenner's Outfit from Kendall's Birthday Party

The Koko Kollection goes on sale November 9, and you know the drill. Set an alarm because this chic Kardashian collaboration is sure to sell out in seconds. Check out the new colors in action below!

THIS IS GORG! No pun intended. GORG dropping November 9th 3pm #kokokollection A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Nov 4, 2016 at 7:38pm PDT

@jordynwoods wearing DAMN GINA from the #kokokollection dropping November 9th 3pm pst. A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Nov 4, 2016 at 7:29pm PDT

@jordynwoods wearing KHLO$ from the #kokokollection dropping November 9th 3pm pst. A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Nov 4, 2016 at 7:16pm PDT

@jordynwoods wearing OKURRR from the #kokokollection dropping November 9th at 3pm pst. A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Nov 4, 2016 at 7:12pm PDT

VIDEO: See Kylie Jenner's Rainbow Hair Shades