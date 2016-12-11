Kylie Jenner Dresses Up as Christina Aguilera (Again!) for the Singer's Birthday

We weren't the only ones who loved Kylie Jenner's epic Halloween costume. The reality TV star's Christina Aguilera getup was so good that Aguilera herself wanted to see it! The pop singer invited Jenner to her 36th birthday party this weekend and specifically requested Jenner wear her "Dirrty"-inspired costume.

Aguilera's birthday isn't until Dec. 18, but she celebrated early with a wildly colorful soiree. Back in November, the pop diva had expressed her love for 19-year-old Jenner's Halloween costume, and so she invited the young entrepreneur to dress up for the event. How could you say no to that request? Jenner was happy to comply, donning a black and yellow "Xtina" custom Bryan Hearns outfit complete with bikini top, leather chaps, and a blonde wig.

@jordynwoods @tiff_sorya ❤️❤️ A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 10, 2016 at 10:51pm PST

For her birthday bash, Aguilera went all-out with crazy pink cotton-candy hair, a multicolored fur jacket, bedazzled sunglasses, and dramatic red lips. The two superstars seemed to have a blast together, giggling as they posed for pictures. Jenner shared a cute video from the party on Instagram for her fans—in it, she's sitting on Aguilera's lap and plants a kiss on the birthday girl! She captioned the image with "Happy Birthday @xtina !!!!!!"

Happy Birthday @xtina !!!!!! 💋💋💋 A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 10, 2016 at 9:57pm PST

