Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Cool Off with a Pool Party During the Heat Wave

Most of the country is sweating out a heat wave this weekend, and there's really only two places to ride out the warm weather: in the air conditioning or in the pool. Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin chose to do the latter, and they spent the day yesterday hanging out in their bikinis.

The youngest Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hosted the pool party, and she shared a number of cute Snapchats throughout the day. She documented Baldwin's arrival—the 19-year-old model showed up at Jenner's house wearing a light coverup and sneakers with her blue and orange bikini. Jenner, on the other hand, is rocking a light orange one-piece with a plunging V-neck and stunner shades.

kyliejenner / snapchat

kyliejenner / snapchat

The ladies quickly headed down to the pool, where they posed on colorful floats for an Insta-worthy picture. Their dedication to getting a good shot is admirable—we would have just jumped in to cool off.

A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 23, 2016 at 4:38pm PDT

Later in the day when they were lounging around, Baldwin took to the grass to show off her gymnastics skills. She did an effortless backward walk-over while Jenner filmed for Snapchat. She's certainly a woman of many talents!

kyliejenner / snapchat

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Gives Fans a Tour of Her Massive Home on Snapchat

Overall, it seems like the two young stars had a fun day and managed to beat the heat. If this weather continues, we may need to head over to Kylie's pool to cool off too!

VIDEO: The Times Kylie Jenner Gave Us Summer Goals