Kylie Jenner Face Swaps With Kourtney, Proves Great Brows Run in the Fam

The Kardashians are all celebrating Kourtney’s 37th birthday in their own way. Khloe posted an adorable throwback photo of the two sisters as toddlers, and Kim actually flew to Iceland to be with her. But Kylie? Well, Kylie was Kourtney for 10 secs on Snapchat.

The two sisters swapped faces (with their mom in the background) and the result is funny and, well, confusing. They are so much alike! Most importantly, though, we can’t stop staring at their eyebrows. They are so perfect. Also of note, Kylie's sweet message to Kourtney:

Lol I love you Kourtney. You already know you are my favorite sister these days.. Thank you for teaching me to see the glass half full through everything. Happy birthday ps. Mom in the background A video posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 18, 2016 at 9:54am PDT

Kylie is shaping up to be the family's biggest face swap fan. She previously did one with Kim K ("I've always wanted to look like you," she told her older sister), and it is still haunting us. Why, you ask? Because despite the 17-year age difference, they kind of look like the same person.