Kylie Jenner Buys Another Home in L.A.'s Hidden Hills, This One for $12 Million—Take a Tour!

Kylie Jenner is not one for modesty. The 19-year-old reality star, who already owns two multi-million dollar mansions in the coveted Los Angeles neighborhood of Hidden Hills, just purchased a third home for $12 million in the same area.

Sitting on 1.4 acres of land, the 13,200-square-foot, Cape Cod-style house boasts eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, home theater, game room, pool, spa and massage room, plus expansive views of downtown Los Angeles. The home leaves little to be desired, but we'd say it's pretty much a given that Jenner will be adding her own personal touches to the home, perhaps in the form of a glam room and multiple walk-in closets.

Her first two homes, which, according to Trulia, she bought for $6 million and $4.5 million apiece, are located next door to each other, and in the same neighborhood as her most recent—and most pricey—purchase. You can check out a full tour of her current home here, complete with some Kylie commentary.

Jenner listed her first home in Calabassas back in June for $3.9 million. The home was upgraded with classic Kardashian accents, like monochrome detailing, a "glam room" for primping, a movie room, master suite, three closets for her clothing, shoes and purses, and an over-the top bathroom. We're sure this new home will get the same glammed-up treatment once Kylie starts her renovation work and we can't wait to see the final product.

Scroll down below for a full look at Jenner's latest purchase and prepare for your jaw to hit the floor.