Kylie Jenner Buys Another Home in L.A.'s Hidden Hills, This One for $12 Million—Take a Tour!

Jane Asher
Oct 03, 2016 @ 3:15 pm

Kylie Jenner is not one for modesty. The 19-year-old reality star, who already owns two multi-million dollar mansions in the coveted Los Angeles neighborhood of Hidden Hills, just purchased a third home for $12 million in the same area.

Sitting on 1.4 acres of land, the 13,200-square-foot, Cape Cod-style house boasts eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, home theater, game room, pool, spa and massage room, plus expansive views of downtown Los Angeles. The home leaves little to be desired, but we'd say it's pretty much a given that Jenner will be adding her own personal touches to the home, perhaps in the form of a glam room and multiple walk-in closets.

Her first two homes, which, according to Trulia, she bought for $6 million and $4.5 million apiece, are located next door to each other, and in the same neighborhood as her most recent—and most pricey—purchase. You can check out a full tour of her current home here, complete with some Kylie commentary.

Jenner listed her first home in Calabassas back in June for $3.9 million. The home was upgraded with classic Kardashian accents, like monochrome detailing, a "glam room" for primping, a movie room, master suite, three closets for her clothing, shoes and purses, and an over-the top bathroom. We're sure this new home will get the same glammed-up treatment once Kylie starts her renovation work and we can't wait to see the final product.

Scroll down below for a full look at Jenner's latest purchase and prepare for your jaw to hit the floor.

The Exterior

The Cape Cod-style home sits on 1.4 acres of land and includes a large circular driveway, perfect for hosting Jenner's multiple luxury cars. 

The Living Room

With a house so huge, it makes sense to have a mini bar and kitchen located in the living room, so Jenner doesn't have to go too far for a refreshment while hanging out on the couch. 

The Movie Theater

Every 19-year-old dreams of having a huge in-home movie theater to host friends and family for movie nights, TV show premieres, and more.

The Backyard Patio

Jenner will probably be enlisting help from her mom Kris to decorate this house, complete with a huge outdoor patio for lounging around on a nice evening, and plenty of space to add in a fire pit for the cooler nights.

The Pool

The enormous pool comes with colored lights to turn any regular night swim into a colorful night swim. 

The Master Bedroom

With a huge open layout, a balcony, and a fireplace, there's no reason for Jenner to ever leave her brand new bedroom. 

The Master Bathroom

Is it just us, or is this bathroom bigger than our entire apartment? With his and hers sinks, mirrors, plus countless drawers and an under-the-sink cabinet on each vanity, Jenner will be likely be able to fit all of her beauty products in this one bathroom.

The Kitchen

The all-white kitchen boasts plenty of counterspace, a huge island, two sinks, two dishwashers, a double oven and a double stovetop, perfect for Jenner to entertain her large extended family. 

The Second Living Room

We're loving this huge open-concept space that allows the natural light from the backyard to travel into both the first and second sections of the living room.

The Balcony

This second-story balcony looks out onto the large backyard and pool, with gorgeous mountain views providing Jenner with the perfect selfie backdrop.

The Backyard

The home is set far enough away from its neighbors to give Jenner plenty of privacy. 

The Backyard and Pool

The backyard is exposed to plenty of sunlight, so Jenner will be able to keep up her golden tan all year-round.

