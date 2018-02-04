Kylie Jenner Shared an Inside Peek at Her Baby Shower and It Looked So Magical

Kylie Jenner welcomed her first baby, and the new mom announced the news on Instagram and an 11-minute YouTube video posted Sunday.

The video, titled "To Our Daughter," shared an extensive look at "the last nine months" of Jenner's life and revealed new details about the full-fledged Kardashian-style baby shower.

Just one day after her big sis Kim Kardashian West threw a baby shower for her third child with Kanye West, Kylie threw a party of her own in honor of her baby girl. Unlike Kim's bash, though, Kylie's wasn't documented on public social media platforms—until now.

Jenner's seat of honor at the pink rose-packed baby shower was marked by a place card with her name and a polar bear stuffed animal. In the video, Kylie smiles as she holds a teacup of foam marked with the design of a pink baby bottle.

Attendees included Kendall Jenner and close friends of the mom-to-be, including bestie Jordyn Woods. Attendees stuck to a dress code of silky pajamas and posed for photos in front of a wall of pale pink roses.

Go inside Kylie baby shower by checking out her video here:

A source previously told People that the theme of Kylie's secret baby shower was "pajama party," and a separate source confirmed that Kylie had been planning her shower much longer than Kim had, as the older sister's was planned rather hastily.

“It was a last-minute baby shower. Guests received an invitation earlier this week. It was a low-key celebration with family and close friends," the source said of Kim's cherry blossom-covered party. "Kim was excited to celebrate. She can’t wait for her baby girl to arrive. They’re still deciding on a name—Kim asked guests to share their favorite names.”