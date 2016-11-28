Kylie Jenner Announces Upcoming Launch of 'The Kylie Shop'

Kylie Jenner's empire just keeps getting bigger. The 19-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who earned a reported $18 million this year, announced Monday that she will be launching a new online store next month.
"I'm very excited to be launching The Kylie Shop online this December 10th. Follow @thekylieshop for updates and visit kyliejennershop.com to view the countdown," Jenner captioned a video promoting the site on Instagram.
In the clip, several of the products that will be available for purchase flash on the screen, including sweatshirts emblazoned with photos of the reality star wearing only a bra, as well as 'Kylie'-emblazoned underwear and sweatshirts, phone cases covered with her LipKit logo, and more.
RELATED: Kylie Jenner Announces the First Ever Kylie Cosmetics Pop-Up Shop
Jenner also revealed that she teamed up with her brother Rob Kardashian for the site as well, and will release a pair of Kylie X Arthur George socks from his sock line that are covered with her name and Lipkit logo.
The mini mogul's latest announcement comes just a week after she announced plans to open her first brick-and-mortar store at Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park, Calif. the day before her online store launch on Dec. 9.
VIDEO: Kylie Jenner's Empire Expands
Talk about making the most of the holiday shopping season.