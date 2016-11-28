Kylie Jenner Announces Upcoming Launch of 'The Kylie Shop'

Kylie Jenner's empire just keeps getting bigger. The 19-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who earned a reported $18 million this year, announced Monday that she will be launching a new online store next month.

"I'm very excited to be launching The Kylie Shop online this December 10th. Follow @thekylieshop for updates and visit kyliejennershop.com to view the countdown," Jenner captioned a video promoting the site on Instagram.

I'm very excited to be launching The Kylie Shop online this December 10th. Follow @thekylieshop for updates and visit kyliejennershop.com to view the countdown .. A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 28, 2016 at 12:31pm PST

In the clip, several of the products that will be available for purchase flash on the screen, including sweatshirts emblazoned with photos of the reality star wearing only a bra, as well as 'Kylie'-emblazoned underwear and sweatshirts, phone cases covered with her LipKit logo, and more.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Announces the First Ever Kylie Cosmetics Pop-Up Shop

Jenner also revealed that she teamed up with her brother Rob Kardashian for the site as well, and will release a pair of Kylie X Arthur George socks from his sock line that are covered with her name and Lipkit logo.

KYLIE X @arthurgeorge87 launching December 10th on kyliejennershop.com A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 28, 2016 at 1:31pm PST

The mini mogul's latest announcement comes just a week after she announced plans to open her first brick-and-mortar store at Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park, Calif. the day before her online store launch on Dec. 9.

VIDEO: Kylie Jenner's Empire Expands

Talk about making the most of the holiday shopping season.