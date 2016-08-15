Kylie Jenner's 19th Birthday Involved Not One, but Three Luxury Beachfront Villas—See Them All! 

It's no surprise Kylie Jenner did it big for her 19th birthday. When we say big, we're talking three tropical beachfront villas in Turks & Caicos—all for Kylie, her sister Kendall Jenner, and their friends to enjoy.

For the birthday occasion, Kylie was gifted the stay courtesy of Airbnb. Between the three homes, the birthday girl had access to 35,000-square-feet of pure living luxury with a grand total of 23 bedrooms. Inside the grandest of the villas, the Lidija House, there are ten bedrooms and eight bathrooms—and that's just one of the homes!

As for the other two villas, Pearl East and Pearl West, each of the neighboring estates has eight bedrooms and eight and a half baths, making for plenty of entertaining space.

Outside the homes, there are landscaped gardens, two private pools, an in-pool bar, a tennis court, and much more.

While Kylie chose to stay in the intimate Pearl East villa, her supermodel sis Kendall lived it up in the grandest of the villas, the Lidija House, where she enjoyed access to a private Jacuzzi and an Olympic-sized pool.

To see these standout homes for yourself, keep scrolling through the photos below.

1 of 13 Courtesy Airbnb

The In-Pool Bar

Our jaws just dropped at this view. Kylie seriously had it made for her birthday festivities with this swim-up bar on hand.

2 of 13 Courtesy Airbnb

The Beach 

Tanning is a luxury experience with these beachfront cabanas and comfy lounge chairs on hand.

3 of 13 Courtesy Airbnb

The Bedroom

With French doors leading out to the pool, these are some of the chicest sleeping quarters we've seen. 

4 of 13 Courtesy Airbnb

The Outdoor Dining Area

With plenty of seating for guests and sophisticated chandeliers hanging about, this outdoor dining area was surely where plenty of birthday dinners took place.

5 of 13 Courtesy Airbnb

The Jacuzzi

No caption needed. It's clear why the Jenner sisters would want to spend every waking hour in this beachfront Jacuzzi. 

6 of 13 Courtesy Airbnb

The Tennis Court

Here, the birthday crew could play a spontaneous match of tennis whenever they so desired.

7 of 13 Courtesy Airbnb

The Sitting Room

Here, Kylie's guests could relax indoors with scenic oceanfront views. 

8 of 13 Courtesy Airbnb

The Bathroom 

Even the bathrooms for Kylie's birthday were beautiful. Here, guests could prep in style for all the festivities.

9 of 13 Courtesy Airbnb

The Beachfront

Calvin Harris's "Baby, this is what you came for" lyric instantly comes to mind upon seeing this gorgeous seaside view. 

10 of 13 Courtesy Airbnb

The Gym

If the Jenner sisters wanted to break a sweat during their stay, they could do so in this on-site gym 

11 of 13 Courtesy Airbnb

The Massage Pavilion

You can bet Kylie enjoyed a birthday massage or two in this relaxing spa space. 

12 of 13 Courtesy Airbnb

The Poolside Pavilions

When the birthday crew grew tired of swimming or needed a bit of shade, these hanging benches provided a romantic space to chat poolside. 

13 of 13 Courtesy Airbnb

The Pool Area

With the swim-up bar, giant swimming area, and plenty of poolside seating to catch some sun, this space is a pool party waiting to happen. Happy birthday, Kylie! 

