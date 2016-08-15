Kylie Jenner's 19th Birthday Involved Not One, but Three Luxury Beachfront Villas—See Them All! 

It's no surprise Kylie Jenner did it big for her 19th birthday. When we say big, we're talking three tropical beachfront villas in Turks & Caicos—all for Kylie, her sister Kendall Jenner, and their friends to enjoy.

For the birthday occasion, Kylie was gifted the stay courtesy of Airbnb. Between the three homes, the birthday girl had access to 35,000-square-feet of pure living luxury with a grand total of 23 bedrooms. Inside the grandest of the villas, the Lidija House, there are ten bedrooms and eight bathrooms—and that's just one of the homes!

As for the other two villas, Pearl East and Pearl West, each of the neighboring estates has eight bedrooms and eight and a half baths, making for plenty of entertaining space.

Outside the homes, there are landscaped gardens, two private pools, an in-pool bar, a tennis court, and much more.

While Kylie chose to stay in the intimate Pearl East villa, her supermodel sis Kendall lived it up in the grandest of the villas, the Lidija House, where she enjoyed access to a private Jacuzzi and an Olympic-sized pool.

To see these standout homes for yourself, keep scrolling through the photos below.