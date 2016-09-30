Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Are Selling Their Pacific Palisades Home for $7.25 Million—See Inside!

Anna Hecht
Sep 30, 2016 @ 7:30 pm

Kate Hudson's famous mom and stepfather, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, are selling their longtime home in Pacific Palisades, Calif., for $7.25 million. According to the Trulia Listing, the place is worth every penny.

Boasting 17,862 square feet, the couple's traditional-style home features five bedrooms, five baths, and endless luxury amenities. We're talking a giant kitchen for entertaining and a breakfast nook that flows out onto the lush backyard where guests can enjoy the pool, spa, and an outdoor meditation room.

Inside, Russell and Hawn enjoyed a stunning master suite with a fireplace, spa tub, dry sauna, and dual closets. For guests (aka when daughter Hudson, 37, comes to call), there's a suite with vaulted ceilings and a plush Pilates area slash in-home gym for getting her fitness on whenever she stays.

To see the home's stunning interior, scroll through the photos below.

The Master Suite

The master bedroom, with a fireplace and stunning hardwood floors, offers some of the chicest sleeping quarters we've seen.

The Pool Area

The pool area features outdoor seating and luscious landscaping for a backyard retreat just outside.

The Pool

The backyard is a pool party waiting to happen.

The Home's Exterior

The home's grand exterior hints at the luxury living space just inside.

The Living Room

The living room, with an overhead skylight and built-in shelving, is the perfect place to cuddle up on the couch and relax.

The Kitchen

One look at this professional-grade kitchen and we're ready to get cookin'.

The Gym

The gym's got everything an A-lister could need to achieve a red-carpet ready physique.

