Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Are Selling Their Pacific Palisades Home for $7.25 Million—See Inside!

Kate Hudson's famous mom and stepfather, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, are selling their longtime home in Pacific Palisades, Calif., for $7.25 million. According to the Trulia Listing, the place is worth every penny.

Boasting 17,862 square feet, the couple's traditional-style home features five bedrooms, five baths, and endless luxury amenities. We're talking a giant kitchen for entertaining and a breakfast nook that flows out onto the lush backyard where guests can enjoy the pool, spa, and an outdoor meditation room.

Inside, Russell and Hawn enjoyed a stunning master suite with a fireplace, spa tub, dry sauna, and dual closets. For guests (aka when daughter Hudson, 37, comes to call), there's a suite with vaulted ceilings and a plush Pilates area slash in-home gym for getting her fitness on whenever she stays.

To see the home's stunning interior, scroll through the photos below.