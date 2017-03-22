Take a Tour of Kristen Wiig's $2.4 Million L.A. Home

Kristen Wiig is known for her comedic chops on the stage and screen but her 2,719-square-foot Los Angeles home is no joke.

Nestled in the glamorous Franklin Hills neighborhood, Wiig’s three-bedroom, four-bathroom home epitomizes the luxurious Hollywood lifestyle. According to Trulia, the actress recently listed the hilltop palace for $2.395 million—if we could buy it off her, oh, we would.

Built in 1949 (and purchased by Wiig in 2013), the SoCal home boasts panoramic views of the city below, made accessible by the abode’s sprawling deck and sunlit patio. In addition to the home’s incredible visual appeal, Wiig’s pad also lays claim to a fire pit, pool, barbecue, and sauna.

Um, when can we move in?

VIDEO: Inside Kristen Wiig's Franklin Hills Home

 

Scroll through the photos below for a comprehensive tour of the comedian’s Franklin Hills home.

The Terrace

Can you even imagine waking up to this glorious view? Who needs coffee when you have all of Los Angeles beaming up at you every morning.

The Kitchen

This modest kitchen makes up in style for what it lacks in size. 

Bedroom

This earthy bedroom and its generous balcony are heavenly.

The Sauna

When is it not time for a steam?

The Living and Dining Area

The sun-dappled living area is totally party-ready. We like to imagine that the cast of SNL spent many an evening playing charades in the airy room. 

The Home Theater

This stylized TV room is designed to reduce any binge-watching guilt—you're like three steps from being outside!

The Guest Bedroom

Five stars for Chez Wiig.

The Deck

It's always picnic time in this cozy outdoor space. 

