Take a Tour of Kristen Wiig's $2.4 Million L.A. Home

Kristen Wiig is known for her comedic chops on the stage and screen but her 2,719-square-foot Los Angeles home is no joke.

Nestled in the glamorous Franklin Hills neighborhood, Wiig’s three-bedroom, four-bathroom home epitomizes the luxurious Hollywood lifestyle. According to Trulia, the actress recently listed the hilltop palace for $2.395 million—if we could buy it off her, oh, we would.

Built in 1949 (and purchased by Wiig in 2013), the SoCal home boasts panoramic views of the city below, made accessible by the abode’s sprawling deck and sunlit patio. In addition to the home’s incredible visual appeal, Wiig’s pad also lays claim to a fire pit, pool, barbecue, and sauna.

Um, when can we move in?

VIDEO: Inside Kristen Wiig's Franklin Hills Home

Scroll through the photos below for a comprehensive tour of the comedian’s Franklin Hills home.