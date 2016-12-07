9 Times Birthday Girl Kristin Davis and the Sex and the City Ladies Owned the Red Carpet

Getty Images
Anna Hecht
Dec 07, 2016 @ 7:15 am

Happy birthday to Kristin Davis! Today, the actress, who will forever be in our hearts as a Sex and the City starlet, turns 52. After six years playing Charlotte York in the much-loved and always fashionable hit TV series, Davis has cemented her spot among TV royalty.

As a Sex and the City leading lady, Davis's character was perhaps the most refined of the bunch—and her style reflected that. Always classy and sophisticated, the actress's on-set wardrobe consisted of upscale ensembles that were often finished off with a chain of pearls, belted waist, or dainty clutch.

Off set, Davis's style is equally fabulous. Never one to shy away from a gorgeous gown, the actress often arrives on the red carpet in bold colors and form-fitting attire. In earlier years when new SATC episodes still aired on HBO, the four ladies frequently attended events together, and did they ever complement one another in both looks and charm! To see for yourself, take a peek at the Sex and the City gal group's most magical moments on the red carpet below.

1 of 9 Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

In Berlin, 2008

Davis joined her gal pals at the Sex and the City film premiere in a stunning green, cap-sleeve dress.

2 of 9 James Devaney/WireImage

In New York City, 2008

Here, the leading ladies each wore colors to complement their skin tones and looked gorgeous while doing so.

3 of 9 Mike Marsland/WireImage

In London, 2008

Gang's all here! The actresses walked the red carpet in fashion-forward ensembles while attending the world premiere of Sex and the City. 

4 of 9 Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic

In New York City, 2003

The four beauties were all smiles while stepping out at an event in the Big Apple. 

5 of 9 Getty Images

In Los Angeles, 2001

Someone definitely called in the glam squad for this red carpet appearance by the Sex and the City ladies at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

6 of 9 Getty Images

In Los Angeles, 2001

Stepping out in Los Angeles for the 7th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, the leading ladies were dressed to the nines for the glamorous occasion.

7 of 9

In Los Angeles, 2000

The four fresh-faced beauties were too hot to handle while attending the season 3 premiere of Sex and the City.

8 of 9 Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

In Los Angeles, 1999

The actresses wore flowing gowns and walked hand-in-hand while attending the Emmy Awards.

9 of 9 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

In New York City, 1998

Stepping out at the Sony Loews Theatre in New York City, the Sex and the City gals stood close to snap this group photo.

