9 Times Birthday Girl Kristin Davis and the Sex and the City Ladies Owned the Red Carpet

Happy birthday to Kristin Davis! Today, the actress, who will forever be in our hearts as a Sex and the City starlet, turns 52. After six years playing Charlotte York in the much-loved and always fashionable hit TV series, Davis has cemented her spot among TV royalty.

As a Sex and the City leading lady, Davis's character was perhaps the most refined of the bunch—and her style reflected that. Always classy and sophisticated, the actress's on-set wardrobe consisted of upscale ensembles that were often finished off with a chain of pearls, belted waist, or dainty clutch.

Off set, Davis's style is equally fabulous. Never one to shy away from a gorgeous gown, the actress often arrives on the red carpet in bold colors and form-fitting attire. In earlier years when new SATC episodes still aired on HBO, the four ladies frequently attended events together, and did they ever complement one another in both looks and charm! To see for yourself, take a peek at the Sex and the City gal group's most magical moments on the red carpet below.