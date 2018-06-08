whitelogo
Kristin Davis
Celebrity
Meet the Real Mr. Big + 6 More SATC Surprises
Jun 08, 2018 @ 12:45 pm
Videos
39 Wild
Sex and the City
Quotes
Jun 06, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
See How the Cast of
Sex and the City
Has Transformed In the 20 Years Since the Premiere
Jun 06, 2018 @ 11:15 am
Most Recent
Clothing
7
Sex and the City
Outfits That I’d Still Wear Now
Jun 01, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
Shoes
Almost 20 Years Later, These
Sex and the City
Heels Are Still in Style
May 25, 2018 @ 3:00 pm
Videos
SATC
Star Kristin Davis Reportedly Adopts a Baby Boy
May 06, 2018 @ 1:15 pm
Videos
Kim Cattrall Addresses Former
SATC
Co-Star Cynthia Nixon's Run for Governor
Mar 22, 2018 @ 1:00 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Sarah Jessica Parker Is Not the Only
SATC
Co-Star Kristin Davis Is Endorsing
Mar 20, 2018 @ 2:45 pm
Celebrity
Orlando Bloom and Demi Lovato Cuddling Elephants Will Melt Your Heart
Aug 29, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Fashion
Which
Sex and the City
Girl Are You, Based on Your Swimwear?
Apr 28, 2017 @ 2:30 pm
Videos
8 Times Charlotte Was Aghast at Life on
Sex and the City
Feb 24, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Shopping
Celebrities Are Spending Big League at Nordstrom!
Feb 10, 2017 @ 3:15 pm
Celebrity
9 Times Kristin Davis & the SATC Ladies Owned the Red Carpet
Dec 07, 2016 @ 7:15 am
Transformations
See How SATC's Kristin Davis Has Transformed Over the Years
Dec 07, 2016 @ 12:15 am
Videos
Watch Kristin Davis Share Her Tips for a Charlotte-Approved Holiday Party
Nov 26, 2016 @ 11:00 am
Celebrity
Emilia Clarke, Amy Adams, and More Beauties Step Out to Shine a Light on the Global Refugee Crisis
Apr 22, 2016 @ 11:15 am
Celebrity
This Is How Stars Like Jacob Tremblay Celebrated National Pet Day
Apr 11, 2016 @ 9:00 pm
Celebrity
Our 23 Favorite Celebrity Cameos on
Friends
Feb 21, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
Celebrity Causes You Missed on #GivingTuesday That You Can Still Donate to Today
Dec 02, 2015 @ 11:30 am
Celebrity
Kristin Davis, Gwyneth Paltrow, and More Stars Step Out to Fight for Environmental Protection
Oct 26, 2015 @ 3:45 pm
Celebrity
Parties: Celebs Brown Bag It at the P.S. Arts Bag Auction
May 31, 2013 @ 5:15 pm
Makeup
Found It! Kristin Davis' Shiny Nude Lip
May 31, 2013 @ 2:00 pm
Movies
Sex and the City: Television and Movie Marathon This Weekend
Jul 28, 2012 @ 12:00 pm
