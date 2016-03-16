Kristin Cavallari on Being TV's Resident Bad Girl: "It's Made Me Who I Am"

It’s been a decade since MTV hit the dunzo button on Laguna Beach, but Kristin Cavallari’s mean-girl character and quick-witted one-liners are still freshly stored in our collective reality TV-obsessed memories. The star has since moved on to become a mother, fashion designer, and, most recently, author; however, her responses to her then-nemesis Lauren Conrad (an eye roll was typically involved) continue to make good ice-breaking fodder.

So what’s it like to carry the antagonist reputation? “I think it’s cool, I mean, it’s gotten me where I am today and it’s just a part of my journey. It’s made me who I am and so you know, I think, hey, listen, if I’m still known for that over 10 years later then I’d say that’s a pretty cool thing and I’m OK with it,” she told InStyle. As for what she’d change in retrospect, Cavallari isn’t one to dwell on the past. “Obviously there are some scenes I’m not proud of. There are a few things I wish I could erase from my memory but no, overall, like I said before, it’s really made me who I am.”

“The show really forced me to grow up. It made me really look inside and figure out who I was because at the time I didn’t really know who I was, I was kind of a mess at 17, 18, and it forced me to really figure it out because I saw the girl on the show and I knew I didn’t want to be that girl, so it made me grow up, which I’m really thankful for,” she added.

Don’t expect the vixen’s children with Jay Cutler—Camden Jack, 3; Jaxon Wyatt, 22 months; and Saylor James, 3 months—to appear in front of the cameras any time soon, though. “I want them to just be kids, you know what I mean? It’s hard enough being a kid, let alone having a camera in your face and everyone judging everything you’re doing, so I want them to live as normal of a life as possible,” she revealed. “Once they turn 18, if they want to pursue a career in entertainment, then it’s a different story and we can talk about it then, but for right now I would say no.”

Looking back, now 29-year-old Cavallari would share choice words of advice for her teenage self. “Just not to stress about the little stuff because everything always works out in the end, you know what I mean? Especially when you’re younger and you just think the smaller stuff is just the biggest deal, especially in high school, and then you get out in the real world and you realize that some of those problems are just so silly,” she said. “Just always know that it always works out—stay positive and don’t stress.”

