Kristin Cavallari Shares Her Best Shoe Styling Advice 

“So if you are going to be doing the dumping, you don’t want to rub it in someone’s face, you want to be somewhat sweet about it. I would go for my Candice wedge bootie because you do need a little bit of height for that confidence, so you can stand your ground, but you don’t want to strut away. This is something I wish I had taken into consideration when I was younger. As a last resort, you could just do it over the phone and wear slippers.”