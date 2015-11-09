Kristin Cavallari Shares Her Best Shoe Styling Advice 

Roger Kisby
Danielle Prescod
Nov 09, 2015 @ 1:30 pm

Say what you will about Kristin Cavallari, but the former MTV Laguna Beach and The Hills star always keeps it real. Though notoriously anointed as television’s resident mean girl during the 2000s, she was herself, for better or for worse. Years later, she’s still the same old Kristin, but is living a different dream as a mother of two (soon to be three) and creative director of her own shoe line for Chinese Laundry. “I love shoes because a great pair can really change your mood,” she says. Ahead, Cavallari chooses the right kind of shoe to wear for different life scenarios. 

WHAT TO WEAR TO BE A GIRLBOSS

“You are going to go for the Copertina, which is a classic pump, because you want to give the impression of being reliable. It’s a shoe that you can wear time and time again and it comes in a million different colors.”

WHAT TO WEAR TO GET ATTENTION FROM YOUR CRUSH

“Guys love a good thigh-high boot, but don’t show too much skin when you’re wearing them. You don’t want a guy to look at you for only one night; you want to make it last. Just show a little bit of thigh and that’s it.”

WHAT TO WEAR TO BREAKUP WITH YOUR BOYFRIEND

“So if you are going to be doing the dumping, you don’t want to rub it in someone’s face, you want to be somewhat sweet about it. I would go for my Candice wedge bootie because you do need a little bit of height for that confidence, so you can stand your ground, but you don’t want to strut away. This is something I wish I had taken into consideration when I was younger. As a last resort, you could just do it over the phone and wear slippers.” 

WHAT TO WEAR WHEN YOU WANT TO APOLOGIZE

“When you need to say you’re sorry, you need to be sweet, so I would wear my Chandy flat. I would wear it in black or taupe because there is no drama and no fuss. I’m not great at saying sorry. I’ve learned that through marriage.” 

WHAT TO WEAR WHEN YOU ARE IN A STYLE RUT

“I would do the York boot because you are knocking off two trends at once. It’s a thigh high boot, but it’s flat with a pointed toe, so you can dress it up and make it as dramatic as you want or you can keep it simple.”

WHAT TO WEAR TO GET OVER A BREAKUP

Charm is one of my favorite shoes from this collection because it is enough of a statement where you can throw it on with a really easy outfit but because of the fringe you feel like you can take on the world. This shoe is on trend and sexy, but still classy.”

