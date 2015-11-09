Kristin Cavallari Shares Her Best Shoe Styling Advice 

Roger Kisby
Say what you will about Kristin Cavallari, but the former MTV Laguna Beach and The Hills star always keeps it real. Though notoriously anointed as television’s resident mean girl during the 2000s, she was herself, for better or for worse. Years later, she’s still the same old Kristin, but is living a different dream as a mother of two (soon to be three) and creative director of her own shoe line for Chinese Laundry. “I love shoes because a great pair can really change your mood,” she says. Ahead, Cavallari chooses the right kind of shoe to wear for different life scenarios.
