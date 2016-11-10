8 Ways Kristin Cavallari Maintains Her Incredible Post-Baby Body, Mind, and Soul

Kristin Cavallari has been in the public eye for more than a decade now. She got her start on MTV’s Laguna Beach, but the Colorado native has since taken her career in every direction possible. The 29-year-old has dabbled in acting, designing, writing, and in turn has become a millennial lifestyle guru—her hotly anticipated cookbook, True Roots is set to release in 2018.

With a houseful of kids—the youngest just a year old—Cavallari’s entrepreneurial spirit is admirable, to say the least. Possibly even more impressive is how quickly the former reality star bounced back to bikini selfies after giving birth—it was pretty much immediate.

kristincavallari/Instagram

She looks great, and judging by her conversation with InStyle, she’s feeling even better. Cavallari let us in on how she got that insane post-baby bod, her top self-care priority, and shared how she and quarterback husband Jay Cutler find time for each other.

Read on for more from the ambitious star.

1 of 8 kristincavallari/Instagram

SHE KEEPS HER ROUTINE CONSISTENT

"I worked out literally until a week before I had Saylor," Cavallari told us, "I toned everything down a bit, but I was lifting weights throughout my entire pregnancy. I just kind of maintained what I typically do, but a notch lower."

2 of 8 kristincavallari/Instagram

SLEEP IS THE REAL M.V.P.

"Sleep is the most important thing for me right now, Cavallari admitted. "I love you Jay, but I want to get my sleep."

3 of 8 kristincavallari/Instagram

SHE GETS CREATIVE ON GAME DAY

"When we’re at the game we do chicken fingers and the whole thing, which is just part of it, and it’s so fun. But when I cook at home for the away games, I do bacon-wrapped butternut squash, healthy spinach and artichoke dip…. I’ll do tacos in the slow cooker or a slow-roasted chicken—all kinds of fun, easy stuff."

4 of 8 kristincavallari/Instagram

SHE EATS HEALTHY (FOR THE MOST PART)

"I eat healthy 80 percent of the time, and the other 20 percent I indulge, I enjoy, I have fun, but it makes me want to get back on track ... My primary thing is to stay away from a lot of additives, a lot of chemicals, and those sorts of things. So I don’t look at calories, I don’t look at fat, I just read the ingredient label—and if there’s crazy chemicals in it, I just won’t eat it." Check our her go-to pumpkin banana bread for the perfect blend of healthy and delicious.

5 of 8 kristincavallari/Instagram

SHE MAKES SURE GAME DAY IS A FAMILY AFFAIR

"We go to all the home games…The boys get a kick out of it, you know, they love it."

6 of 8 Kristin Cavallari/Instagram

SHE MAKES TIME FOR HER MARRIAGE

“For me, it’s more about communicating and talking, and connecting on that level. So even if we’re not going on a date night, if we even just lay in bed and talk… that’s all I need."

7 of 8 kristincavallari/Instagram

SHE TAKES HELP WHEN AND WHERE SHE CAN

On her recent collaboration with Bounty, Cavallari said: “I want to show other moms that you don’t have to spend an entire birthday party cleaning up all the time, you know? I want to be present, I want to be enjoying the party with my kids.”

8 of 8 kristincavallari/Instagram

She Stays Busy with Passion Projects

"I’ve had my shoe line now for four years, which is crazy to think about," Cavallari shared. "I was very vocal about the fact that I wanted my own shoe line, for years and years. I met with all these designers, and got promised shoe lines [that] never went anywhere ... And then I met with Chinese Laundry and I started doing online fashion blogging for them. Luckily, we both enjoyed working with each other, and they gave me my own line. I’m so thankful to them, and here we are years later, plugging away, working on fall 2017 right now. It’s been a ton of fun."

