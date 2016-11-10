8 Ways Kristin Cavallari Maintains Her Incredible Post-Baby Body, Mind, and Soul

Kristin Cavallari has been in the public eye for more than a decade now. She got her start on MTV’s Laguna Beach, but the Colorado native has since taken her career in every direction possible. The 29-year-old has dabbled in acting, designing, writing, and in turn has become a millennial lifestyle guru—her hotly anticipated cookbook, True Roots is set to release in 2018.

With a houseful of kids—the youngest just a year old—Cavallari’s entrepreneurial spirit is admirable, to say the least. Possibly even more impressive is how quickly the former reality star bounced back to bikini selfies after giving birth—it was pretty much immediate.

She looks great, and judging by her conversation with InStyle, she’s feeling even better. Cavallari let us in on how she got that insane post-baby bod, her top self-care priority, and shared how she and quarterback husband Jay Cutler find time for each other.

Read on for more from the ambitious star.