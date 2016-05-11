Kristin Cavallari Talks Balancing Career and Family at the Re-launch of Her Jewelry Collection

To say that Kristin Cavallari has come a long way since her days on MTV’s drama-filled, pop culture phenomenon Laguna Beach and its spinoff The Hills would be an understatement. The reality TV alum has traded bickering on camera over boys for designing shoes, launching a lifestyle app, and writing a book, all while being a mom to three adorable kids. Home girl is busy, and she’s not slowing down anytime soon. This week marks the re-launch of her jewelry line, Emerald Duv, and proves that for Cavallari, life is truly a balancing act.

Cavallari hosted an intimate tea party on the dreamy rooftop of the Petit Ermitage Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. on Tuesday to celebrate the re-launch of Emerald Duv, which has moved all of its design and production to sunny California and taken on a new design aesthetic since its original launch in 2014. “Now it really reflects my personal style”, Cavallari told InStyle. “It’s refined, it’s effortless and some pieces are really trendy, but most of it is timeless pieces that you’ll keep forever.” The 19 item Spring/Summer 16 collection (prices range from $45-$165) boasts an array of gold rings, bracelets and necklaces that are designed specifically for “the on-the-go girl who doesn’t want to break the bank and is a bit of a fashionista,” according to Cavallari.

The 29-year-old entrepreneur rocked an enviable blush hued ensemble of House of CB trousers, a sheer Mistress Rocks Los Angeles top and Stuart Weitzman heels, with Emerald Duv jewels tying it all together. The tea party itself was both rustic and elegant, featuring cascading pastel flower arrangements and a selection of elixirs like “Beauty Potion” and “Dandelion Detox” to accompany the delicate tea sandwiches. Stunning views of the rolling Hollywood Hills made it the perfect backdrop to capture the brand’s re-vamped, California chic vibe—but even in the midst of it all, Cavallari’s kids weren’t far from her mind. “Saylor, my little girl, is the happiest, easiest baby,” she gushed about her daughter, who was born last November. “It’s been so nice having three. We feel like a very complete family. I absolutely love it.”

And even though she's got tons of projects going right now, Cavallari says there’s a specific mentality that helps to keep her in check as a working mom. “It’s hard, because when we’re working we feel like we’re missing out on something at home, and when we’re at home we feel like we’re missing out on something at work," she shared. "Nobody has the answers and we’re all just doing the best we can, so we shouldn’t be so hard on ourselves.” We couldn’t agree more.

Check out Cavallari’s Emerald Duv jewelry now, exclusively on EmeraldDuv.com.