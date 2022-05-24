Kristen Stewart Added a Sexy Twist to the Fancy Grandma Trend

Hours after arriving at the Cannes Film Festival in our next summer uniform , Kristen Stewart slipped into something more red carpet-worthy while delivering a sexy take on the trend fancy grandmas have been loving for decades.

Continuing her recent parade of Chanel looks, K-Stew stepped out in a jumpsuit hot off the Chanel Cruise 2023 show's runway to partake in the Cannes festivities on Tuesday. While the material of her head-turning tweed jumpsuit certainly screamed grandma, the actress was sure to give the piece a modern spin. In true Kristen fashion, she ditched an undershirt and left the top four buttons of her red and white jumpsuit undone, revealing her completely bare chest.

Stewart skipped the accessories — save for a pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses — to let her suit's logo embroidery and blingy branded arm patch have their moment. She completed the look with understated chunky black platform boots. Kristen kept her glam simple for the event and parted her blonde hair to the side.

The actress's recent red-hot look was just one of the many Chanel ensembles she's sported over the past month. At the beginning of May, she broke a major fashion rule by wearing a sheer pair of tights with (gasp!) open-toed shoes, which she paired with a sequined minidress. Shortly after, she was spotted in a sporty Chanel bodysuit layered under a floor-length sheer black maxi skirt and a flower-embellished belt.

While walking the Oscars red carpet earlier this year, Kristen opened up about her close relationship with the label. "With Chanel, I've never been made to feel like I was telling a story that wasn't being pulled out of me in a really honest way," she said.