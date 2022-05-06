Kristen Stewart Paired a Sheer Skirt With a Chanel Bodysuit

Kristen Stewart has been parading around Monte Carlo in extravagant Chanel fashions for the brand's 2023 Cruise show . First it was a sequin party minidress with sheer stockings and open-toe shoes, and now the actress has slipped into an unexpected sheer skirt and bodysuit combination.

On Friday, Stewart's stylist Tara Swennen shared her latest Chanel-designed look on Instagram with a photo of the star posing on a gorgeous balcony overlooking a village of houses, mountains, and greenery. Stewart wore a black-and-white sporty Chanel bodysuit, which contrasted against her sexy black see-through maxiskirt adorned with a flower-embellished belt along her midsection. She wore matching peep-toe pumps and accessorized with chunky layered necklaces.

The Twilight star isn't new to sheer Chanel pieces. At the 2022 Oscars, where Stewart was nominated in the best actress category for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer, she slipped into a black see-through lace gown for the Vanity Fair after party. Stewart has been an ambassador of the brand since 2013, and on this year's Oscar red carpet (where she wore Chanel hot pants, nonetheless) she expressed her love for the label. "With Chanel, I've never been made to feel like I was telling a story that wasn't being pulled out of me in a really honest way," she told the outlet.