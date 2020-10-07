Kristen Stewart Said Learning Princess Diana's Accent Is "Intimidating as all Hell"
She's doing a deep, deep dive into every part of Diana's life.
Don't typecast Kristen Stewart. She's been a teen turned vampire, an action hero, she's got a Christmas movie coming out this year, and she'll be playing Princess Diana in Spencer, a movie about the circumstances that moved the royal to separate and divorce from her husband, Prince Charles.
According to Stewart, the prep for Spencer could either be a die-hard royal fanatic's dream come true or a living nightmare. She explained that certain aspects of Diana — like her voice and accent — are extremely difficult to emulate and something she's already working on.
"We don't start shooting until mid-January. The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it's so, so distinct and particular," she said. "I'm working on it now and already have my dialect coach," she told InStyle for our November cover story.
The prep also involves getting deeper into the story than the headlines. Stewart added that she's been trying to learn everything she can to learn everything about Princess Diana. That means reading — a lot of it. And while it could be intimidating, she said that the character is one of the most exciting ones she's had the chance to play.
"In terms of research, I've gotten through two-and-a-half biographies, and I'm finishing all the material before I actually go make the movie. It's one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don't want to just play Diana — I want to know her implicitly," she continued. "I haven't been this excited about playing a part, by the way, in so long."
According to Deadline, Spencer covers a three-day Christmas trip that Princess Diana took to Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate in the '90s. Pablo Larraín, who directed 2016's Jackie, will helm the film.
"Diana is such a powerful icon, where millions and millions of people, not just women, but many people around the world felt empathy toward her in her life," he said of the specific moments the film spotlights. "We decided to get into a story about identity, and around how a woman decides somehow, not to be the queen. She's a woman who, in the journey of the movie, decides and realizes that she wants to be the woman she was before she met Charles."
