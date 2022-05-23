Kristen Stewart Arrived at the Cannes Film Festival in a Chanel Tee and Peekaboo Boxers

Kristen Stewart arrived in Cannes for the annual star-studded film festival doing what she does best: defying styling rules. On Monday, the Oscar-nominated actress was seen leaving the Hôtel Martinez in the French city in a cute-but-casual look that has rightfully earned a place on our summer mood board.

Even when Stewart is dressing down, she's still wearing Chanel, of course. The actress wore a graphic T-shirt designed by the brand with slouchy, cut-off denim shorts that revealed the band of her high-waisted boxers underneath. Shin-length white socks and black boots accompanied the look, which she accessorized with matching sunglasses and a silver chain necklace. Later, she added an olive-green bomber jacket. Her blonde hair was worn in a deep side part and styled in effortless beach waves.

The star is promoting her upcoming movie Crimes of the Future, set to be released in June. According to IMDb, the sci-fi horror film, directed by David Cronenberg, will follow the human race undergoing a transformation in the process of adapting to a new synthetic environment.