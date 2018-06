1 of 7 Peter Brooker / Rex USA, Baxter/AbacaUSA.Com

Kristen Stewart: From Stilettos to Sneakers

Kristen Stewart has access to some of the most gorgeous clothing and accessories, but the Twilight actress proves time and time again that she's much more interested in wearing jeans and sneakers, even on the red carpet! Click through the gallery to see how often Stewart chooses to slip on casual clothes in lieu of a formal gown-even making the switch on the same night!