Kristen Stewart Hits the Streets of L.A. in The Rolling Stones' Latest Music Video

Kristen Stewart isn't afraid to show off her badass side. You can spot her in The Rolling Stones' latest music video for the band's cover of Eddie Taylor's 1955 hit, "Ride 'Em On Down," which is featured on their new album, Blue & Lonesome. The Cafe Society actress spends the video taking a joy ride in a bright blue, vintage Mustang GT through deserted streets in downtown Los Angeles. She stops along the way to smoke cigarettes and show off her sex appeal as she pole dances at a gas station.

Stewart fits the rock star vibe in a distressed white crop-top that puts her tattoos on display and a pair of RE/DONE | Levi's high-waisted blue jeans. She completes her look with messy slicked back hair, round sunglasses, and a bright blue lollipop that matches her car. The band's track plays in the background the entire time and the actress can't seem to contain herself as she jams out to the blues classic.

Blue & Lonesome is The Rolling Stone's first studio album since 2005 and features 12 covers of blues songs. The former Twilight star said in a statement: "The Stones. A '65 Mustang. Alone in Los Angeles. And the shoot was just as dreamy as the idea. We tore LA apart in a day and we had one hell of a soundtrack." Watch the star let loose in the dreamy music video above.

