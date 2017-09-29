Kristen Stewart and Lupita Nyong'o Are Being Eyed for This Major Reboot

Brandi Fowler
Sep 29, 2017 @ 7:15 pm

Kristen Stewart and Lupita Nyong'o as Charlie's Angels?! Yes, please.

The duo is reportedly being eyed for the reboot of Charlie's Angels, according to Variety, with the Twilight star being considered for a starring role as one of the members of the female private detective agency. Casting is already underway, and Sony is also interested in Nyong'o for the film, among other stars.

While nothing has been confirmed just yet, social media is already buzzing about the idea of Nyong'o and Stewart grabbing two of the lead roles.

Elizabeth Banks will direct the film, which is set to be released in summer 2019. The stars who end up starring in the project will follow in the footsteps of Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu who first played the Angels on the big screen back in 2000. They went on to star in the 2003 sequel Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

