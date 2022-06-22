Kristen Bell's Neon Green Super-Cropped Pantsuit Has Entered the Chat

Neons are back, whether you like it or not, and they bright shades have been resurrected with appearances on pantsuits. Nothing says business in the front, party in the back like a retina-searing blazer and trouser set. One lady at the helm of the movement is none other than Kristen Bell, who just stepped out in New York City in a traffic-stopping lime green set comprised of a majorly abbreviated cropped jacket and matching high-waisted pants.

She paired the green set with clear PVC heels, a black handbag, matching massive circular sunglasses, and gold-and-black drop earrings. Her signature blonde bob was worn straight and parted down the middle.

Earlier this week, Bell stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and made headlines by teasing the possibility of Frozen 3. "I would like to officially announce, with zero authority, Frozen 3," she joked which was immediately met with cheers from the audience. "Please bear in mind I did say 'zero authority,' 'cause I can't [actually announce it]. I can't do that — I'm not in charge."

Being a pro talk show host, Fallon tried to pry for more information from the actress, saying, "But there could be something in the works and something maybe happening, maybe."

Kristen responded, "Well, you know, I'm — I'll keep it mysterious. But I know Idina [Menzel] recently said she would do it and I feel like if we're all in, what are we waiting for?"