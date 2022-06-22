Celebrity Kristen Bell's Neon Green Super-Cropped Pantsuit Has Entered the Chat Business and party in the front. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa is a New York City based writer, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Penn State in 2019, Tessa moved to the Big Apple to pursue her dreams. She loves a good Netflix binge, listening to music, and spending time with friends and family. And there's nothing like the rush of a good sale. Tessa is a Staff Writer on the News Team at InStyle.com, and she's obsessed with all things pop-culture. Stay up to date with her latest stories here or by following her on the 'Gram. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 22, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Neons are back, whether you like it or not, and they bright shades have been resurrected with appearances on pantsuits. Nothing says business in the front, party in the back like a retina-searing blazer and trouser set. One lady at the helm of the movement is none other than Kristen Bell, who just stepped out in New York City in a traffic-stopping lime green set comprised of a majorly abbreviated cropped jacket and matching high-waisted pants. She paired the green set with clear PVC heels, a black handbag, matching massive circular sunglasses, and gold-and-black drop earrings. Her signature blonde bob was worn straight and parted down the middle. Sorry, Elle Woods — Orange Is Indeed the New Pink Earlier this week, Bell stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and made headlines by teasing the possibility of Frozen 3. "I would like to officially announce, with zero authority, Frozen 3," she joked which was immediately met with cheers from the audience. "Please bear in mind I did say 'zero authority,' 'cause I can't [actually announce it]. I can't do that — I'm not in charge." Being a pro talk show host, Fallon tried to pry for more information from the actress, saying, "But there could be something in the works and something maybe happening, maybe." Kristen responded, "Well, you know, I'm — I'll keep it mysterious. But I know Idina [Menzel] recently said she would do it and I feel like if we're all in, what are we waiting for?" Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit