Kristen Bell Shared a Rare Glimpse of Her Daughters On Vacation

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard don't often give followers glimpses of their daughters Lincoln and Delta. But anything goes on vacation, so the actress shared some adorable family photos from their trip to Idaho.

On Tuesday, Bell posted a carousel of images to Instagram from the getaway. In the first snap, Bell and Shepard stood side by side with their daughters in front of them, though Bell used little purple heart emojis to block out the little ones' faces. Other pictures captured the family hiking, swimming in the lake, white water rafting, and horseback riding. One slide showed Bell holding an orange gecko with one of her daughters watching.

"Swan Valley, Idaho, on the Snake River 💜," Bell captioned the gallery, before thanking Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney for hosting their family.

Shepard also shared his own post from their travels. The first shot showed Shepard dipping Bell and planting a kiss on her lips in front of the lake. Other photos documented a trip to Mount Rushmore, an RV in a grassy area, a swim in the lake, and a pontoon cruise.

"Humidity. Sunsets. Olfactory bliss. Kind hosts," he wrote. "#BigBrown in a meadow, complete with a 50 amp outlet. Pontoon jungle cruise. Dearest Summer, please never end. #deadpresidents"