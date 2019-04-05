Kristen Bell on Maintaining a Happy Marriage, Even When You're "Very Annoyed" With Your Spouse

Image zoom Michael Kovac for Getty Images

It feels like Kristen Bell is never not answering questions about her marriage. This makes sense, seeing as she’s been in a happy and very public relationship for 12 years with husband Dax Shepard. With a track record like that, who wouldn’t be curious about the secret sauce? After all, that’s practically 100 Hollywood years.

But when we caught up with The Good Place actress this week at the Alliance of Moms Easter celebration at the Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A., she got real about the fact that it’s not all sunshine and sloth videos in the Shepard-Bell household. “Currently, I'm very annoyed with my husband...like there is going to be a conversation later”, the 38-year-old mom of two divulged exclusively to InStyle. “But that happens all the time in marriage. It's how you handle it that defines not just your marriage, but who you are.”

You read that correctly – the couple known for being extremely perfect and cute online have their fair share of fights, just like the rest of us! “We are annoyed with each other all the time. We're also madly in love and there's no one else I want to be sitting on a porch with when I'm 80,” Bell said. “He gets more uncomfortable about the relationship goals hashtag, because he's like, ‘People need to know [it’s not always perfect]’ and I'm like…fine, so just tell them.”

And even though Bell and Shepard may not always see eye to eye, there’s one area where they truly thrive as a couple – and that’s as parents. They share two kids together, and Bell knows firsthand how lucky she is to have a support system in place to help her be the best mom she can be. That’s exactly the kind of support she’s looking to lend to LA foster youth through her work with Alliance of Moms. The Frozen star has been working with the a non-profit for five years to further their mission of creating educational programs to help pregnant and parenting teens in foster care become more informed parents. She was joined by other AOM members, as well as The Good Place co-star D'Arcy Carden, Killing Eve's Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Glow's Jackie Tohn for the luncheon, complete with a basket-building station chock-full of Lindt chocolates, just in time for Easter.

“I wouldn't have known how to change a diaper if my parents didn't show me, and I feel sick to my stomach that there are girls and boys in this city that don't have that support system,” she shared. “We all know it takes a village, so we’re going to be the village for these girls”

Bell is also aware of her impact at home. When it comes to six-year-old Lincoln and four-year-old Delta, she wants to make sure they remain unphased by her fame. “When they see me get a lot of attention, I cringe a little bit,” the actress said. “I want them to feel confident because they’re important, and humble because everyone else is, too.” With such an excellent example of a human for a mom, we're sure her girls will be A-OK.