19 of Birthday Girl Kristen Bell's Smokin' Hot Red Carpet Moments

Happy birthday, Kristen Bell! One of the most recognizable voices in Hollywood turns 37 today, and we've rounded up a few sizzling looks that her alter ego, Princess Anna from Disney's runaway hit Frozen, would approve of.

Bell and hubby, fellow actor Dax Shepard, are one of the most down-to-earth duos in the industry and are known for staying real with their fan base on their respective social media accounts. Whether they're sharing epic selfies, too-funny quips, or hilarious home videos, these talented stars always have us laughing.

Two kids later, and Bell still turns every red carpet appearance into a sartorial hit. The actress, who has also enjoyed popularity as Gossip Girl's narrator and as the star of Veronica Mars, bats it out of the park, whether she's dressed like a princess in a ball gown or going tomboy-chic in a fun jumpsuit. In honor of her 37th birthday, join us in taking a look back at her best red carpet moments.