19 of Birthday Girl Kristen Bell's Smokin' Hot Red Carpet Moments

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Todd Williamson/Getty; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Olivia Bahou
Jul 18, 2017 @ 6:30 am

Happy birthday, Kristen Bell! One of the most recognizable voices in Hollywood turns 37 today, and we've rounded up a few sizzling looks that her alter ego, Princess Anna from Disney's runaway hit Frozen, would approve of.

Bell and hubby, fellow actor Dax Shepard, are one of the most down-to-earth duos in the industry and are known for staying real with their fan base on their respective social media accounts. Whether they're sharing epic selfies, too-funny quips, or hilarious home videos, these talented stars always have us laughing.

VIDEO: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Cutest Instagram Moments

Two kids later, and Bell still turns every red carpet appearance into a sartorial hit. The actress, who has also enjoyed popularity as Gossip Girl's narrator and as the star of Veronica Mars, bats it out of the park, whether she's dressed like a princess in a ball gown or going tomboy-chic in a fun jumpsuit. In honor of her 37th birthday, join us in taking a look back at her best red carpet moments.

1 of 19 Jon Kopaloff

At the Chips premiere

The actress turned a lacy crop top and maxi skirt into a red carpet win at the 2017 premiere of Chips.

2 of 19 David Crotty

At the 2017 Golden Globes

The actress took the plunge in a low-cut sequined black gown for the 2017 Globes.

3 of 19 Randy Shropshire

At the 2017 Art of the Elysium "Heaven Gala"

Bell radiated in a shimmering strapless Maria Lucia Hohan gown paired with a chic updo and red lip.

4 of 19 Phillip Faraone

At the 2016 Baby2Baby Gala

The charitable star showed off her toned legs in a black mini and silver stilettos at the 2016 Baby2Baby Gala in Culver City.

5 of 19 Todd Williamson/Getty

At the 2016 Billboard Music Awards

The star changed up her style in a black jumpsuit with a rickrack neckline at the Billboard Music Awards.

6 of 19 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

At the 2016 NBC Universal upfronts

Bell proved that a covered-up look can be totally sexy in this sheer lace number while representing her upcoming series, The Good Place.

7 of 19 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

At The Bump Moms: Movers and Makers Awards

The mom-of-two co-hosted this mom-centric awards show in a sexy LBD with a sheer cutout. 

8 of 19 Todd Williamson/Getty

At the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards

Bell took the stage to receive one of the Female Stars of the Year Awards in a plunging pink number and elongating nude sandals.

9 of 19 Todd Williamson/Getty

At the premiere of The Boss

The star of The Boss attended the film's premiere in a plunging sheer strapless dress that perfectly hugs her every curve.

10 of 19 Michael Buckner/Getty

At the 2015 Chrysalis Butterfly Ball

The actress wore a dress fit for a princess to this charity ball.

11 of 19 Steve Granitz/WireImage

At the This Is Where I Leave You premiere

Bell looked Arendelle-ready in a flowy floral Elizabeth and James design.

12 of 19 Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic

At the Weinstein Company short films event

The star looked chic in a knee-length Monique Lhuillier number.

13 of 19 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

At the Veronica Mars premiere

Bell was pretty in pink in a strapless gown and sleek updo.

14 of 19 Kevin Mazur/KCA2014/WireImage

At the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

The star played with print at the awards show, pairing tight curls with the patterned mini.

15 of 19 Mike Coppola/WireImage

At the 2014 CMT Music Awards

The actress hosted the country music show in a plunging sequined number. Loose, undone waves complemented the sexy look.

16 of 19 Jason Merritt/Getty

At the 2014 Oscars

The star stunned in a strapless mermaid gown at the 2014 Academy Awards with her own Prince Charming, hubby Dax Shepard.

17 of 19 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

At the 2014 Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon

Queen Elsa would applaud this patterned blue ensemble, paired with a matching Prada bag.

18 of 19 Frederick M. Brown/Getty

At the Frozen premiere

Bell looked playful at the premiere of her hit animated film in an embellished Sachin + Babi halter dress.

19 of 19 Jason Merritt/Getty

At the 2013 Oscars

The pregnant star showed off her expert maternity style on the Academy Awards red carpet in a sequined empire-waist gown that had her looking just like a princess.

