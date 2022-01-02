Stormi Webster Adorably Saved Kris Jenner from Answering a Question About Kim and Pete
With her grandmother Kris Jenner being the marketing mastermind she is, Stormi Webster is learning from the best on how to divert the public's attention away from any subject that's off limits. Doing just that, the three-year-old crashed Jenner's CNN interview on New Year's Eve at exactly the right moment.
While chatting with hosts Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, Kris was put in an awkward position when she was asked about daughter Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson. "Everyone is talking about Kim's new relationship with Pete Davidson. Have you had the chance to spend time with them? How are they as a couple?" asked Andy. Stalling, Jenner joked about how Andy's "always digging." Then, suddenly, Stormi popped onto the screen.
"Little Stormi. Thank you, Stormi," Kris said. "You sit right here."
RELATED: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Could Have Been Lovers in a Past Life, According to a Celebrity Astrologer
As Andy and Anderson waved "hi" to Stormi, Kris added, "Nice distraction. Good timing, Stormi. Perfect! Right on cue." And just like that, Kris got away with not answering the question.
While Stormi might have saved her grandmother this time, sources close to the KarJenner family have already revealed that Kris is a fan of Kim's new boyfriend. "Kris is already obsessed with him," an insider previously told E! News. "The whole family is a fan of Pete's and would love to spend a holiday with him."