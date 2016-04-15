Kris Jenner Posts the Most Adorable Throwback Photo of Khloé Kardashian

Kris Jenner, who's quickly becoming the queen of adorable throwback snaps, kicked off Flashback Friday on Instagram with sweet photo of Khloé Kardashian as a child—and what a little cutie!

In the shot, Kardashian sits and gazes at the camera in a multicolored ensemble with her blonde curly locks pulled up in a messy ponytail. "My little @khloekardashian #FBF #timeflies #family #love," Jenner captioned the shot.

While she was at it, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch also put up a throwback snap of Kourtney Kardashian, which showed her pursing her lips in a body-hugging pink dress as she stood near a ton of festive balloons. "Love these pics from @kourtneykardash' 20th birthday! We all flew out to Dallas to celebrate!," she wrote alongside the shot.

The mom of four also made fans swoon last week when she shared a photo of Kourtney and Kim Kardashian as children for Throwback Thursday. In it, Kim and her big sister hold hands and smile for the camera in matching sweater dresses and tights. "#TBT Kim and Kourt #family #wheredoesthetimego #love," she wrote.

While Jenner got sentimental with the childhood pics of her children, she also was enjoying a stunning view Friday during her vacation in an undisclosed location. "Friday morning on the other side of the world and this is my office situation today... #blessed #grateful #peaceful."

Not a bad day at the office at all. #goals