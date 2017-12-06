Kris Jenner Bought a $9.9 Million Home Across the Street from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Isabel Jones
Dec 06, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

Kris Jenner has a new Hidden Hills pad, and it comes with some high-profile (and familiar) neighbors: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West!

According to Trulia, Grandma Kris’s latest real estate investment boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, all 9,400 square feet of the residence sit on a spacious 55,757-square-foot lot, so there will still be plenty of breathing room between Kimye and the beloved momager.

Built just last year, the home features many contemporary design elements, such as a floating staircase and floor-to-ceiling windows. In addition to the modern touches, Kris’s new digs come with an infinity pool, a spa with the capacity for more than 10 people (spa-side Kar-Jenner reunion?), a barbecue center, fire pit, game room, home theater, and a truly massive master bathroom.

As luxe as Jenner’s home may be, it pales in comparison to neighbors Kim and Kanye’s $20 million compound, which has not one vineyard on the premises, but TWO.

VIDEO: Kris Jenner's Best Mom Moments

 

The Kardashian-Wests are probably excited to have mama Jenner so nearby with the impending arrival of baby No. 3—there’s no better babysitter than Grandma Kris!

Scroll down below to take a virtual tour of the matriarch’s new Hidden Hills home.

1 of 9 Courtesy Trulia

Exterior

2 of 9 Courtesy Trulia

Bathroom

3 of 9 Courtesy Trulia

Dining Room

4 of 9 Courtesy Trulia

Closet

5 of 9 Courtesy Trulia

Living Room

6 of 9 Courtesy Trulia

Bedroom

7 of 9 Courtesy Trulia

Bedroom

8 of 9 Courtesy Trulia

Pool and Patio

9 of 9 Courtesy Trulia

Bedroom

