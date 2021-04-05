Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Spent Easter Together
Along with the rest of her family.
The Kardashians celebrated Easter in the most Kardashian way possible. The family all got together at momager Kris Jenner's house in Palm Springs, where they celebrated with over-the-top festivities, including egg hunts and golfing.
It was one big family affair — Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Rob Kardashian, as well as Kylie and Kendall Jenner were all in attendance with their kiddos. But there was one new face at the family's celebrations: Travis Barker. This is the first Easter together for him and Kourtney.
Kris bought each family member their own personalized set of Callaway golf clubs. Each bag had the family member's name printed on the front. The family's matriarch posted the special gifts to her Instagram writing, "Happy Easter and thank you @callawaygolf #irvingazoff for making our Easter so special!!! 🙏🐰🐣🐥🙏 and thank you for the @coreygamble @realtristan13 @travisscott @travisbarker that are already on the golf course!!!!!!! LOL #impatient," the momager shared.
Kourtney posted the golf bags to her Instagram story writing, "I have a new hobby," and her boyfriend Barker shared a photo of his golf bag to his story, along with a repost of Kris's post.
Kim also posted the golf bags to her story and wrote, "The family that golfs together....."
But the adults weren't the only ones who received a visit from the Easter bunny. The grandkids each got a giant, personalized Easter basket, all shrink-wrapped and tied together with the cutest bows and ribbons.
"Lovey is the most amazing grandmother to our babies!!! She spoils us all rotten!! Mommy you really are the most magical and incredible person!!" Khloé wrote to her Instagram.