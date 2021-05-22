Travis Barker Just Called Kourtney Kardashian the "Love of My Life"
The very public declaration came after a trip to Disneyland together.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially at the "I love you" stage of their relationship. This week, the Blink-182 drummer publicly declared his love for the reality star, after the couple took a trip to Disneyland together.
On Friday, Barker shared a photo of the lovebirds holding hands while riding a carousel at the theme park, and he captioned the sweet snapshot: "Happiest Place on Earth." Kourtney responded in the comments section of the post, reiterating the word "happiest" to describe her state of mind.
"With the love of my life," Barker added.
Barker's children — stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22, son Landon Asher, 17, and 15-year-old daughter Alabama Luella — also tagged along for the excursion, and they seemingly approve of their dad's new girlfriend. "Favorite ❤️," Alabama commented on Barker's photos from the family outing, while Atiana added two white heart emojis.
Kardashian and Barker began dating in January, but didn't make things Instagram official until the following month. Since going public, the pair have not been shy about their relationship — from chest tattoos to grand romantic gestures.
"Kourtney still seems very happy with Travis. He is very into her. He constantly gives her compliments and attention. You can tell he is thrilled to be dating her," a source previously told People. "Kourtney is soaking it all up and enjoying life."