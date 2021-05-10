Travis Barker Got Kourtney Kardashian Three Over-the-Top Mother's Day Gifts
These two go all out for holidays.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker go big for holidays. If you recall, it was an interlocked-finger Valentine's Day manicure photo that took the couple from "rumored" to "Instagram official."
Mother's Day was no exception to this theme. The Blink-182 drummer celebrated Kardashian (mom to Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6) with an extravagant floral display.
The Poosh founder tagged her boyfriend in a video featuring not one but three massive bouquets made up of roses and peonies in shades of pink, orange, and green.
Just last month, Barker celebrated his new girlfriend's 42nd birthday in a similar vein, sending a comparably massive arrangement of white tulips and gardenias (which hung from the ceiling?).
Going to go ahead and assume there's a red, white, and blue arrangement queued up for July 4 at the local florist …
I mean, he got her name tattooed on his chest, we'll cut him some creative slack.