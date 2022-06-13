Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Channeled Travis Barker with His New Haircut

Travis Barker's punk-rock aesthetic has officially reached the youngest of the Kardashian-Disick children. After having an obvious influence on his wife Kourtney Kardashian's style, and potentially having a hand in her daughter Penelope Disick's decision to dye her hair bright red, it appears as if Travis also inspired 7-year-old Reign's new cut.

On Sunday, Kourtney showed off her son's hairstyle — a mohawk very similar to one Travis rocked throughout the early '00s — on Instagram. In photos, a shirtless Reign is pictured sitting on a chair in the bathroom highlighting the freshly-shaven sides of his head for the camera. Meanwhile, he spiked up what was left of his hair straight down the middle. Kardashian aptly captioned the slideshow of snapshots with a razor emoji and the "rock on" hand gesture.

Fans couldn't get over how much Reign resembled his new stepdad in the photos. "A mini Travis in the making lol…that little mohawk," one wrote, while another added, "Young Travis vibes." A third commented, "Now he can start his own Blink 182 band."

Travis Barker Mohwak Credit: Getty

Reign's new haircut is a striking departure from the short style he sported to Kardashian and Barker's wedding in Italy just a few weeks ago. During the nuptials, he served as ring bearer and paired his clean haircut with a black tux. Following the wedding, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Kourtney's children (Reign, included) are still adjusting to her relationship with Travis. "Kourtney and Travis' relationship has been bit of an adjustment for Kourtney's kids," the source explained. "They are a little overwhelmed by the PDA and media attention surrounding Kourtney, Travis and them, but ultimately, they are happy."