Kourtney Kardashian Wore an Underboob and Ab-Baring Dress on the Red Carpet

Every time Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker step on the red carpet together, it's always a memorable occasion — whether it's their tongue-kissing PDA or coordinating couple looks that capture our attention. So naturally, their arrival at the premiere of her family's new Hulu show The Kardashians was highly anticipated, and this time, the (kind of) newlyweds made the event a family affair.

Kourt and Travis showed up in their usual, all-black punk-rock matching outfits. The Poosh founder wore a chic dress with a massive midsection cutout and a poncho-like top that showed off her abs and underboob. Kourtney's waved bob was pulled into a high, half-pony look, and she accessorized with a chunky gold and gunmetal chain necklace that matched Travis's tie-replacing choker. The rest of the drummer's suit was black, and he paired the ensemble with coordinating platform loafers.

The couple was joined on the carpet by their blended family. Kourtney's son Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, accompanied her for the event while Travis's kids, Alabama, Landon, and step-daughter Atiana De La Hoya, all from his previous relationship with Shanna Moakler, attended the premiere with their dad. The entire family stuck to the gothic theme in all-black outfits.

Kourtney Kardashian Black Cutout Dress and Travis Barker Blended Family The Kardashians Premiere Credit: Getty Images