Kourtney Kardashian's Skintight Two-Piece Is Giving Us Travis Barker Vibes
The print sort of looks like tattoos, no?
Vampire fangs, lace-up leather pants, and Vintage Dior Bras ... is it just us or have Kourtney Kardashian's fashion choices gotten a bit bolder and edgier since dating a certain Blink-182 drummer? The social media star is fully embracing the punk-rock resurgence from her style to her boyfriend, Travis Barker (or maybe husband?).
On Thursday, the Poosh founder posted to her Instagram Stories to show off a new outfit, which appears to have been gifted by fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier. The spandex-looking skintight two piece was scattered with sketch-like black drawings against a nude-colored base color.
Kardashian posed in the mock-neck long-sleeve top and legging-like pants while sitting on the floor of her expansive closet. She also posted another shot of the coordinating set, giving followers a closer look at the printed fabric, which kind of resembles tattoos, if you ask us.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum's new outfit pictures come after her and Travis Barker's weekend getaway to Vegas, which also left fans speculating if the two had eloped and tied the knot in a Vegas chapel.
Barker's daughter Alabama Barker mysteriously posted to her Instagram Stories that she was "So happy for you guys," which Kardashian later reposted. Kourt's hairstylist, Glen Oropeza (a.k.a. @glencocoforhair) also posted a rather incriminating Instagram writing, "…NOWWW I understand why ppl tie the knot in Vegas 💒 🖤 There's nothing like love AND a good time 🥳.."
While the jury is still out, it seems the two are "in it for the long haul" regardless.
"They are head over heels and never experienced love like this," a source told E! News. "Kourtney is the happiest. Travis adores her and treats her so well. It's very different than her other relationships and all positive."
A second source told the publication, "Kourtney and Travis have talked about marriage. It was an instant connection and bond ever since they became romantically involved."