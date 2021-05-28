A Complete Timeline of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Relationship
A whirlwind romance, even by Kardashian standards.
In a move that just about nobody saw coming, Kourtney Kardashian came out of the coronavirus pandemic with a tattooed rock-star drummer on her arm. After a string of romances and fizzled-out high-profile couplings, Kardashian embraced 2021 with a brand-new beau in Travis Barker from TRL mainstays Blink-182. It seemed like an unconventional pairing, given the gloss and glam of Kardashian and the ink-and-sleeveless tees that came with Barker, but the world was entranced by the two, especially as their online interactions started to get as over-the-top as Barker's band's parody music videos. Here's what you need to know about this incendiary duo, between the Calabasas connections and the inky tattoo tributes.
January 2021
Cue it up. In a move that was bold enough to give even the most seasoned celebrity insiders whiplash, Kardashian and Barker officially coupled up. Avril Lavigne said it best: "He was a punk / She did ballet / What more can I say?"
After much speculation, a source told Us Weekly that the two had been dating "for a couple months" when they'd made their debut. This was after Barker left flirty comments on Kardashian's Instagram posts and
"Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple," the insider said. "They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while."
Fans of Keeping Up the Kardashians will note that Barker has appeared on the long-running show alongside his now-ex-wife, Shanna Moakler (they divorced in 2008). The Kardashians and Barkers both live in Calabasas and back in 2018, Barker and Kardashian were seen getting dinner together and attending a church service.
February 2021
Things go Instagram-official. After the earlier emoji comments, Barker shared a photo of the two holding hands on Valentine's Day. He also posted a note that Kourtney wrote him, which read, "To lots of fun adventures, may we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney."
March 2021
Things steamroll through the usual celebrity relationship milestones. Yes, there are paparazzi sightings. Yes, the couple continued to post about one another on social media. And yes, Barker got several tattoos that can be traced back to Kardashian. One is a reference to the movie True Romance, which they've both shared as one of their favorite flicks. And the second, which he got a few months later, is Kardashian's name.
During an appearance on The Drew Berrymore Show, Barker brought up his new flame.
"I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom, who's a great friend ... It just comes natural," he shared. "It's a maturity thing.
Later that month, the two were seen on a double date with fellow pop-punk super-couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.
April 2021
The two take a trip to Deer Valley together with their kids.
For Kardashian's birthday, Barker gifted her a huge, over-the-top flower arrangement that included blooms being suspended from the ceiling. They also spent Easter together and, naturally, there was a big Mother's Day gesture, too, involving three gifts.
May 2021
Kardashian gave Barker a tattoo. It's unclear whether or not "tattoo artist" will be added to her résumé or if the ink is for a Poosh feature on love and dedication.
Barker also took the time to call Kardashian the "love of his life" as the two took their kids to Disneyland.