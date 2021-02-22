Why Do Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Want to "Destroy Each Other"?
A love letter in disguise?
You know the emo love notes you'd write to your 7th grade boyfriend? Well, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker sure do.
Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer, who took their relationship into the Instagram realm last week, have been exchanging a sentiment that feels ripped from the pages of my middle school diary: "may we destroy each other completely."
Barker tweeted this phrase last week, much to the concern of his fans.
Then, over the weekend, Barker shared a hand-written note from Kardashian to his Instagram Story. "To lots of fun adventures, may we destroy each other completely," she wrote, punctuated by sweet a sign-off: "Love, Kourtney."
So either Kardashian and Barker have discovered a time machine and are heading back to 2006 to write a hit emo pop song, or mutual destruction carries a secret subtext? Despite the 100 million-plus followers and the reality show(s), some things need to remain private, no?
Go forth, destroy each other in peace.