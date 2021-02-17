Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Now Instagram Official
Rumors have been swirling about their relationship for about a month.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have made things Instagram official.
On Tuesday, Kardashian posted a photo of the duo holding hands in a car sans caption. She showed off some red-tipped nails (seemingly festive for Valentine's Day) but kept things mysterious by not tagging Barker — his ink gave him away.
Barker also commented a black heart further confirming it was his hand. Kardashian's friends showed their support in the comments, as well. Khadijah Haqq McCray (twin to Khloé's BFF Malika) wrote, "When friends become lovers" with a red heart. TikTok star and Kourtney's newest bestie Addison Rae commented "THIS." Kourtney's lifestyle brand Poosh even commented "We're feeling this," with a winky face emoji.
Just last week, Kardashian and Barker were spotted on a little date-night in Los Angeles, where, as a witness told People, there was definite flirting and hand-holding.
The couple has been longtime friends, but things turned romantic at the beginning of this year. The two first sparked dating rumors last month when they both stayed at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs house.
"They've been dating for about a month or two," the source told People. "They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic."
The source added, "He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad. Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."