Kourtney Kardashian Wore a White Minidress to Her Courthouse Wedding with Travis Barker

A month after the couple's "practice wedding" in Las Vegas, they're now officially husband and wife. On Sunday, Kourtney and Travis exchanged vows at the courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif., and the bride wore a white minidress with a heart embroidered on the bodice and a sheer bridal veil. Travis, meanwhile, opted for an all-black tuxedo.

According to E! News, Kourtney's grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell was a witness, as was Travis's father Randy. Following the ceremony, the newlyweds drove off in a vintage convertible with a "Just Married" sign hanging off the bumper, before arriving at a celebration dinner at a restaurant in Montecito. "Kourtney is over the moon and so excited to start this next chapter with Travis," a source told E!. "They were excited about this day and madly in love."