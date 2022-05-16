Kourtney Kardashian Wore a White Minidress to Her Courthouse Wedding with Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just got married (again), and this time it's legal.
A month after the couple's "practice wedding" in Las Vegas, they're now officially husband and wife. On Sunday, Kourtney and Travis exchanged vows at the courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif., and the bride wore a white minidress with a heart embroidered on the bodice and a sheer bridal veil. Travis, meanwhile, opted for an all-black tuxedo.
According to E! News, Kourtney's grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell was a witness, as was Travis's father Randy. Following the ceremony, the newlyweds drove off in a vintage convertible with a "Just Married" sign hanging off the bumper, before arriving at a celebration dinner at a restaurant in Montecito. "Kourtney is over the moon and so excited to start this next chapter with Travis," a source told E!. "They were excited about this day and madly in love."
A second source, however, revealed that the pair just wanted to make their union legal before their actual wedding day in Italy. "They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," the insider told People. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."
Kourtney and Travis got engaged in October, less than a year after they began dating. Six months later, they had an impromptu Vegas wedding at 2 a.m. following the Grammy Awards, but they weren't able to obtain a marriage license. So, while it wasn't technically legal, Kourtney noted that "practice makes perfect."