6 Times Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Perfectly Coordinated Their Outfits
This definitely puts them in the running for cutest couple of 2021.
Call us hopeless romantics, but part of us is admittedly obsessed with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship. Old friends, who got together after years of knowing each other, now having a super sweet, PDA-filled time (despite any drama thrown their way by exes)? It's a freakin' 2021 love story, and their fashion choices only make it 10 times better. These two have completely nailed coordinated couple style, stepping out in looks that are just similar enough without being over-the-top and cheesy.
For instance, both Kardashian and Barker enjoy pairing black pants with casual T-shirts, a uniform that's both easy and timeless. They'll use little details to spice up their looks - a pop of a print, a statement layer, little extras such as hats - which can help turn otherwise classic combos into something special. Plus, they both prefer to keep things pretty neutral, sticking to a solid color scheme of black and white.
If you, like us, can't seem to quit this adorable couple, you'll want to take a look at their best coordinated outfits, ahead.
When They Both Wore Shiny Jackets
The choice helped them to subtly steal spotlight (literally!) at the UFC 260 event.
When They Went With a Similar Combination
The couple enjoys wearing white graphic tees with black bottoms - although this time, our eyes were immediately drawn to the super sexy message on her shirt, along with her cutout pants.
When They Kissed In Wardrobe Staples
Otherwise known as denim cutoffs and black jeans, two go-to options in many-a fashion lover's wardrobe.
When They Stuck With a Color Scheme
Despite wearing all-black, they managed to keep their looks interesting with lace-up details, layers, and fun sneakers.
When They Made Out While Wearing White Tops
Sure, they went with different aesthetics - Barker's outfit is super simple, while Kardashian opted for sequins - but thanks to color choice and the classic tee and tank, these two made a perfect pair.