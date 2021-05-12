Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Nailed the Pop-Punk Aesthetic on a Recent Date

He also showed off his customized Goop candle called, "This Smells Like Kourtney's Orgasm."

May 12, 2021 @ 10:42 am
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continue to be the ultimate pop-punk couple.

On Monday, the reality star and the Blink-182 drummer were seen on an outing in Malibu, wearing matching all-black outfits. Kardashian opted for a long trench coat and platform combat boots with a pair of Lexxola sunglasses, while her boyfriend wore a "Number Nine School of Comedy" hoodie, black joggers and matching Converse shoes. With Kardashian's tough-as-nails combat boots to the skull print on Barker's hoodie, the couple pulled off a punk spin on matching couples' style.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
| Credit: Backgrid

On Tuesday, Barker shared a cheeky Instagram story of a customized Goop candle bearing the label "This Smells Like Kourtney's Orgasm," in the same vein of Gwyneth Paltrow's "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle.

Credit: travisbarker/Instagram.

Earlier in the week, Kardashian shared that she had received the candle as part of a Goop set from Paltrow that also included a double-sided wand vibrator, two types of body oil, and an aromatic concentrate in a scent called "Love."

The gift set may pale in comparison with Barker's extravagant Mother's Day gifts for the reality star, but honestly, what could beat those three massive bouquets?

