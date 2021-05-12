Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Nailed the Pop-Punk Aesthetic on a Recent Date
He also showed off his customized Goop candle called, "This Smells Like Kourtney's Orgasm."
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continue to be the ultimate pop-punk couple.
On Monday, the reality star and the Blink-182 drummer were seen on an outing in Malibu, wearing matching all-black outfits. Kardashian opted for a long trench coat and platform combat boots with a pair of Lexxola sunglasses, while her boyfriend wore a "Number Nine School of Comedy" hoodie, black joggers and matching Converse shoes. With Kardashian's tough-as-nails combat boots to the skull print on Barker's hoodie, the couple pulled off a punk spin on matching couples' style.
On Tuesday, Barker shared a cheeky Instagram story of a customized Goop candle bearing the label "This Smells Like Kourtney's Orgasm," in the same vein of Gwyneth Paltrow's "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle.
Earlier in the week, Kardashian shared that she had received the candle as part of a Goop set from Paltrow that also included a double-sided wand vibrator, two types of body oil, and an aromatic concentrate in a scent called "Love."
The gift set may pale in comparison with Barker's extravagant Mother's Day gifts for the reality star, but honestly, what could beat those three massive bouquets?