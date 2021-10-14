Kourtney Kardashian Wore a Snake-Print Coat and Travis Barker Didn't Get the Outerwear Memo
A day after they attempted to really get into the spirit of spooky season, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were in New York City together — very far from the Happiest Place on Earth — though their outfits would indicate that they were in two very different places. Barker, who seems to be continually averse to sleeves of any kind, kept to his brand with a black cutoff T-shirt, heavy steel-toed boots, and black jeans finished off with a spike necklace. Kardashian, on the other hand, appeared to be in an entirely different weather system.
For the quick stroll, Kardashian chose a green-and-black snake-print coat dress. And although the mini length was the perfect way for her to show off black platform knee-high boots, the long sleeves and very thick-looking material couldn't be any more different from Barker's bare skin and fully inked arms. She added a tiny Hermès bag, black sunglasses, and cinched her jacket-turned-dress with an industrial-looking buckle belt.
The couple isn't out of sync all the time. At the 2021 MTV VMAs, they coordinated in leather — and showed off plenty of skin, too. And when they head to Disneyland together or go about their day-to-day business, they're generally coordinated, which has earned Kardashian some criticism.
"Trying to be rocker SO hard" and "her style begins to change," a few commenters wrote on her Instagram posts when she and Barker started seeing each other.
Naturally, Kardashian didn't stand for that, simply letting any haters know that she's still maintaining her own point of view (as uninteresting as it may be to her siblings) — and that any supposed changes are just throwbacks.