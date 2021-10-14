Kourtney Kardashian Wore a Snake-Print Coat and Travis Barker Didn't Get the Outerwear Memo

A day after they attempted to really get into the spirit of spooky season, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were in New York City together — very far from the Happiest Place on Earth — though their outfits would indicate that they were in two very different places. Barker, who seems to be continually averse to sleeves of any kind, kept to his brand with a black cutoff T-shirt, heavy steel-toed boots, and black jeans finished off with a spike necklace. Kardashian, on the other hand, appeared to be in an entirely different weather system.