Celebrity Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian Took a Style Cue from Sister Kim with Her Latest Swimwear Look It's SKIMS, of course. By Alicia Brunker Photo: @kourtneykardash/Instagram Gloves? At the beach? That would be a resounding 'yes' from the Kardashian sisters. After Kim paired her nude bikini with matching opera gloves during her Sports Illustrated cover shoot this spring, Kourtney took a page out of her younger sister's style book and elevated her black zip-up bathing suit with a pair of stretchy, statement-making gloves. The unexpected swim accessory is part of Kim's new SKIMs Swim collection, and Kourtney teamed them with a black life jacket and wet, slicked-back hair. "i💙lake life," Kardashian captioned a carousel of her latest swimwear look on Instagram. In one photo, she climbed onto the back of a boat post-swim, and in the next slide, she posed in her chic one-piece suit with her glove-adorned arms behind her head. Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Bikini Combined So Many Trends in One Back in July, Kim spoke with Vogue about her new swim launch, admitting that waterproof, elbow-length gloves are one of her "favorite additions" to the lineup. "We made a custom pair for my Sports Illustrated shoot, and I posted images wearing them. Everyone was commenting and asking me about where to get them, so I just knew we had to add them to the line," she told the magazine, adding: "They're made in the same waterproof, quick-drying material as the entire collection, and you can really wear them anywhere." In water — or, on land.