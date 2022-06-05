Kourtney Kardashian Goes Secretary-Chic in a Sheer Bra and Mini Blazer Dress
Kourtney Kardashian's latest look might be office-inspired, but it's arguably NSFW.
On Saturday, the reality star was seemingly taking care of business in a sexy blazer dress with a super short hemline. In a carousel of images shared to Instagram, Kourtney posed in the long jacket and paired the workwear staple with a visible black lace bra with sheer cutouts, as well as a matching knit micro miniskirt and heeled sandals that showed off her crimson red pedicure. She carried a sparkly pouch-style purse in one hand, while holding her phone to her ear with the other. Fully embracing the secretary-chic theme, Kourtney aptly captioned the slideshow, "Hi yes this is Mrs. Barker, how may I help you 📞?"
The Poosh founder's dark hair was styled in a sleek bun with two face-framing pieces, and she teamed her dark smoky eye with a nude-lined lip.
RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Elevated the LBD With Dozens of Side Cutouts and Ankle-Breaking Platform Boots
Last month, Kourtney officially became Mrs. Barker after marrying Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker for the third time during an extravagant Italian wedding. In the days following the ceremony, she wasted no time changing her last name, and under her Instagram bio, it now reads, "Kourtney Kardashian Barker." Looks like we are keeping up with the Barkers now.