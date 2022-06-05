Kourtney Kardashian Goes Secretary-Chic in a Sheer Bra and Mini Blazer Dress

On Saturday, the reality star was seemingly taking care of business in a sexy blazer dress with a super short hemline. In a carousel of images shared to Instagram, Kourtney posed in the long jacket and paired the workwear staple with a visible black lace bra with sheer cutouts, as well as a matching knit micro miniskirt and heeled sandals that showed off her crimson red pedicure. She carried a sparkly pouch-style purse in one hand, while holding her phone to her ear with the other. Fully embracing the secretary-chic theme, Kourtney aptly captioned the slideshow, "Hi yes this is Mrs. Barker, how may I help you 📞?"