Kourtney Kardashian Clapped Back at a Troll Saying She Changed Her Style for Travis Barker
The comment came on a post of Kourtney wearing ripped jeans and a camisole.
It's tough to think of someone more committed to her style than Kourtney Kardashian and her very famous siblings (see: body-con dresses, head-to-toe off-the-runway looks, and lots of latex), but commenters are claiming that the eldest sister is shifting her signature looks to align with her boyfriend Travis Barker's rocker attitude.
Kardashian shared a photo of herself in an Instagram gallery alongside bottles of her sister Kendall Jenner's 818 tequila and in the snap, Kourtney is wearing ripped jeans, a big oversized fur-trimmed jacket, and a lingerie-inspired camisole. Naturally, since it wasn't her usual over-the-top glam, a few followers called her out for seemingly shifting her style.
"Trying to be rocker SO hard" and "her style begins to change," a few comments read, according to E! News. Shade aside, Kardashian cleared things up, stating that while the images of 818 were from Jenner's launch party (Her caption reads: "Feeling left out, send me over a drink with @drink818 on the rocks with lime."), the photo of Kourtney was actually older.
"This picture is from 2019 but ok," Kardashian responded to her critic, adding a kissing-face emoji.
Kardashian's post comes after Barker called her the "love of my life." The two were seen at Disneyland with their children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick and Landon and Alabama Barker, and Travis's stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya. Before that, Kardashian shared photos of a tattoo session, where she inked a new piece on Travis's forearm.